WATCH Post Office Robber Dive Through Parcel Hatch

Two thieves robbed a Post Office in West Norwood, South London. They managed to steal thousands of pounds in cash. After they entered the Post Office one of the robbers showed fantastic acrobatics, making a dive through a parcel hatch.
READ MORE: Frequent ‘Shootings, Robbery, Theft': Beijing Warns Chinese Tourists in US
After getting inside, they assaulted and threatened the staff and managed to steal several thousand pounds.
According to the police, all thieves have now been jailed following their five-month crime spree.
All comments
Show new comments (0)