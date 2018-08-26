WATCH Post Office Robber Dive Through Parcel Hatch

Incredible footage was caught on CCTV showing a thief dive through a parcel hatch like a super hero.

Two thieves robbed a Post Office in West Norwood, South London. They managed to steal thousands of pounds in cash. After they entered the Post Office one of the robbers showed fantastic acrobatics, making a dive through a parcel hatch.

READ MORE: Frequent ‘Shootings, Robbery, Theft': Beijing Warns Chinese Tourists in US

After getting inside, they assaulted and threatened the staff and managed to steal several thousand pounds.

According to the police, all thieves have now been jailed following their five-month crime spree.