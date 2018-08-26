Register
12:09 GMT +326 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shadowy shape that some people say is a photo of the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. (File)

    Is Nessie Back? Tourist Believes She Took PHOTO of Legendary Monster

    © AP Photo /
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Scottish folklore describes the Loch Ness Monster, 'Nessie', as a massive creature with a long neck which allegedly inhabits a large freshwater lake in the Scottish Highlands southwest of the city of Inverness.

    Lynn Locke, a 54-year old tourist from Canada has spotted and taken a photo of what she claimed was the Loch Ness Monster, the seventh such report since the beginning of this year, according to The Scottish Sun.

    "On our last day, we visited Urquhart Castle and went on a cruise on Loch Ness. While we were visiting the castle I noticed something moving in the water, with trails of bubbles leading up to it. It went under the water a couple of times and reappeared. It seemed strange, and of course I’ve heard of the story of Nessie, so I took a few pictures," Locke said.

    READ MORE: Nessie-Spotting: US Tourist Catches Sight of Loch Ness Monster and Her Family

    She added that that unlike her family, she has always believed in Nessie, which is why she was "excited" when she saw "something strange in the water" approximately 45 meters (164 feet) away. 

    READ MORE: Cutting-Edge Technology to Solve Loch Ness Mystery — Analyst

    Loch Ness
    © AP Photo /
    Scholar Reveals Details of Plan on Hunt for Loch Ness Monster's DNA
    Locke's report has already been accepted by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, the seventh of the monster this year.

    Earlier this week, 12-year-old Charlotte Robinson from Yorkshire managed to take what experts said was the "best picture" of the Loch Ness Monster "for years."

    Sightings of Nessie reached a record-breaking number last year, as the 11 of them, registered in the official sightings book in 2017, were the highest this century.

    Related:

    Cutting-Edge Technology to Solve Loch Ness Mystery - Analyst
    Scientists Go on Monster Hunt to Loch Ness Armed With Genetic Tools
    Don’t Hide It! Google Reportedly Edits Scottish Loch Ness Monster Pics
    Tags:
    Loch Ness Monster, photo, family, tourist, water, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse