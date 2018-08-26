Is Nessie Back? Tourist Believes She Took PHOTO of Legendary Monster

Scottish folklore describes the Loch Ness Monster, 'Nessie', as a massive creature with a long neck which allegedly inhabits a large freshwater lake in the Scottish Highlands southwest of the city of Inverness.

Lynn Locke, a 54-year old tourist from Canada has spotted and taken a photo of what she claimed was the Loch Ness Monster, the seventh such report since the beginning of this year, according to The Scottish Sun.

"On our last day, we visited Urquhart Castle and went on a cruise on Loch Ness. While we were visiting the castle I noticed something moving in the water, with trails of bubbles leading up to it. It went under the water a couple of times and reappeared. It seemed strange, and of course I’ve heard of the story of Nessie, so I took a few pictures," Locke said.

READ MORE: Nessie-Spotting: US Tourist Catches Sight of Loch Ness Monster and Her Family

She added that that unlike her family, she has always believed in Nessie, which is why she was "excited" when she saw "something strange in the water" approximately 45 meters (164 feet) away.

READ MORE: Cutting-Edge Technology to Solve Loch Ness Mystery — Analyst

© AP Photo / Scholar Reveals Details of Plan on Hunt for Loch Ness Monster's DNA

Locke's report has already been accepted by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, the seventh of the monster this year.

Earlier this week, 12-year-old Charlotte Robinson from Yorkshire managed to take what experts said was the "best picture" of the Loch Ness Monster "for years."

Sightings of Nessie reached a record-breaking number last year, as the 11 of them, registered in the official sightings book in 2017, were the highest this century.