Mirror, Mirror, WTF? Reflection, Living Its Own Life Scares Users (VIDEO)

The users were puzzled by the video, as this strange effect recalls the plots of classic horror movies, with ghosts and demons from other dimensions, residing in mirrors.
the more i watch this, the crazier it gets. 💀 pic.twitter.com/f8MQ9ahRhY— jolynn 🍒 (@satxjolynn) 20 августа 2018 г.
Reactions to the clip in the comments section were not at all surprising. This was definitely a hair-raising thing!
Swear. But if it is real. We already know who to call. pic.twitter.com/mBvN5W75Dc— poppa dough (@Ysc_Petro) 21 августа 2018 г.
21 августа 2018 г.
Some people, however, tried to explain the phenomenon, which was allegedly caused by technology:
It’s called a rolling shutter. The camera records from left to right, it doesn’t capture the entire picture all at once. In this picture the kid blinked while the pic was being taken. His eyes are open in the reflection pic.twitter.com/QaQO2m7QuX— memememe (@memeboymeme) 21 августа 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)