Reality Show Bombshell Fuels Boob Job Debate With Revealing Lingerie Snapshot

The 25-year-old TOWIE cast diva and popular Instagram bombshell Chloe Meadows had taken to Instagram to promote cosmetics, but everybody’s eyes were apparently fixed on her high-cut lingerie, with a red one-piece vividly showing off the model’s cleavage.
However, not all of her fans shared flattering comments. Some rushed to question Chloe’s natural beauty, suggesting she may have had a boob job.
"Have you had your boobs done?" one follower quipped, while another compared her shape to a “Baywatch figure.”
Chloe earlier admitted that she had floated an idea to go under the knife a short while after joining the reality series “The Only Way Is Essex” in 2016, but she has apparently chosen to retain her natural looks.
