Absolutely Idyllic: Brazilian Model’s New Bikini Snaps Turn Heads (PHOTOS)

Top Brazilian model and Instagrammer Michelle Carvalho regularly shares the best moments from her life and trips to the most inspiring places off the beaten track.

Brazilian fashion model Michelle Carvalho has again made nearly a million of her Instagram followers drop their jaws by posting breathtaking pictures from her Mexican holiday.

While on vacation in the resort of Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, the stunning 25 year-old brunette, who has reportedly suffered from fluctuating weight issues recently, regularly updates her account with glamorous snapshots, in which she flaunts her curves with stunning natural landscapes in the background or being filmed diving into idyllic azure lagoons.

Carvalho’s 979,000-strong legion of fans rejoiced, posting their words of admiration.

"What beautiful waters around! And your curves, too,” one user enthusiastically remarked in Spanish below a snapshot in which Michelle is sitting with her back turned enjoying the picturesque scenery and showing off her striped swimwear.

“Let God keep filling your life with good and beautiful moments, ” another fan chimed in, with others referring to both the model and the location as idyllic.

“What a stunning place and I can’t float like you do,” one Instagrammer said about a picture showing Michelle calmly floating in crystal clear water.

READ MORE: Fans Banter Over Kim Kardashian's Bikini Awkwardness Captured on Camera (PHOTO)