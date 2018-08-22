Register
23:33 GMT +322 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man dressed in American flag clothes holds Make America Great Again hats.

    ‘You Are Great' - And So Is China: Beijing Broadcaster Mocks Trump (PHOTOS)

    Viral
    Get short URL
    120

    China Global Television Network, China's largest broadcaster, published a short, satirical video on YouTube Monday, mocking US President Donald Trump for his trade policy toward Beijing.

    The English-language clip, which has since been taken down, begins with CGTN business anchor Cheng Lei reading a letter, jokingly thanking Trump and declaring that he is "great." Cheng later proceeds to list all of the positive outcomes the Trump-initiated trade war has had for China.

    "Dear Mr. Trump, thank you for the shock therapy about how far apart China and the US are and why it's imperative they get on the same page," Cheng said, before noting that Trump is helping the world to bond and forcing China to make economic reforms in order to lure foreign investors, including Tesla, according to the South China Morning Post. Tesla, headed by Elon Musk, announced in July that it was planning to build a factory in China.

    China Global Television Network publishes satirical video thanking US President Donald Trump for trade policy
    © Screenshot/ ·微视界
    China Global Television Network publishes satirical video thanking US President Donald Trump for trade policy

    "Thank you for re-instilling in the Chinese a sense of humility. How can there be enough gratitude for highlighting the foibles of overconfidence and self-congratulation, never a virtue except in your case?" Cheng continued.

    The video even went so far as to stress that China's retaliatory tariffs on US food and drink imports would help to improve the health of its people. "On behalf of doctors, thank you for pointing out the need to wean off American goods like bourbon and bacon," the Post reported Chen saying.

    China Global Television Network mocks US President Donald Trump over his trade war against China
    © Screenshot/ ·微视界
    China Global Television Network mocks US President Donald Trump over his trade war against China

    CGTN released the video on its social media accounts days before Trump is expected to hit China with a new round of tariffs this week on goods such as electronics, plastics, chemicals, batteries and railway cars, according to The Hill.

    The latest round will complete Trump's threat of issuing $50 billion worth of import taxes on Chinese products. According to Trump, the tariffs will allow the US to gain a better standing in negotiating trade deals.

    China Global Television Network mocks Trump via satirical video on new trade policy
    © Screenshot/ ·微视界
    China Global Television Network mocks Trump via satirical video on new trade policy

    Wrapping up the letter, Chen also called out Trump for his anti-media rhetoric. "Most of all, thank you for discrediting news media at large, so we need to be doubly sure that we're not producing fake news. You are great," Chen said.

    A prior video, released by the outlet in early August, also took shots at 45, calling him a "septuagenarian" who "can sit on his toilet at five in the morning and post a tweet that makes you question his sanity."

    Per the Post, these examples are just a few occasions on which Chinese state media has lashed out at Trump since the start of the trade war.

    Related:

    Shiny Thing!: Trump Suggests Russia Critics Switch Their Attention to China
    Trump to Remain Tough as US, China to Resume Trade Talks - WH Economic Adviser
    Election Analysis; China Strikes Back; Report Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims
    How Are China and EU Fighting Back Against Trump's Trade War?
    'Street Fighter-Style Deceitful Drama': China State Media Slams Trump Tariffs
    Tags:
    mocking, China Global Television Network, Donald Trump, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse