‘You Are Great' - And So Is China: Beijing Broadcaster Mocks Trump (PHOTOS)

The English-language clip, which has since been taken down, begins with CGTN business anchor Cheng Lei reading a letter, jokingly thanking Trump and declaring that he is "great." Cheng later proceeds to list all of the positive outcomes the Trump-initiated trade war has had for China.

"Dear Mr. Trump, thank you for the shock therapy about how far apart China and the US are and why it's imperative they get on the same page," Cheng said, before noting that Trump is helping the world to bond and forcing China to make economic reforms in order to lure foreign investors, including Tesla, according to the South China Morning Post. Tesla, headed by Elon Musk, announced in July that it was planning to build a factory in China.

© Screenshot/ ·微视界 China Global Television Network publishes satirical video thanking US President Donald Trump for trade policy

"Thank you for re-instilling in the Chinese a sense of humility. How can there be enough gratitude for highlighting the foibles of overconfidence and self-congratulation, never a virtue except in your case?" Cheng continued.

The video even went so far as to stress that China's retaliatory tariffs on US food and drink imports would help to improve the health of its people. "On behalf of doctors, thank you for pointing out the need to wean off American goods like bourbon and bacon," the Post reported Chen saying.

© Screenshot/ ·微视界 China Global Television Network mocks US President Donald Trump over his trade war against China

CGTN released the video on its social media accounts days before Trump is expected to hit China with a new round of tariffs this week on goods such as electronics, plastics, chemicals, batteries and railway cars, according to The Hill.

The latest round will complete Trump's threat of issuing $50 billion worth of import taxes on Chinese products. According to Trump, the tariffs will allow the US to gain a better standing in negotiating trade deals.

© Screenshot/ ·微视界 China Global Television Network mocks Trump via satirical video on new trade policy

Wrapping up the letter, Chen also called out Trump for his anti-media rhetoric. "Most of all, thank you for discrediting news media at large, so we need to be doubly sure that we're not producing fake news. You are great," Chen said.

A prior video, released by the outlet in early August, also took shots at 45, calling him a "septuagenarian" who "can sit on his toilet at five in the morning and post a tweet that makes you question his sanity."

Per the Post, these examples are just a few occasions on which Chinese state media has lashed out at Trump since the start of the trade war.