Fans Banter Over Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Awkwardness Captured on Camera (PHOTO)

The 37-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has yet again turned her fans’ heads, as she posted an unedited Miami beach snapshot in which she, accompanied by her long-time friend Larsa Pippen, can be seen walking towards the ocean donning stunning metallic swimwear, both ladies simultaneously picking their bikini wedgies.

Addressing the awkward moment, the Instagram diva, who boasts a 116 million-strong army of followers, quipped:

"Best friends that pick wedgies together, stay besties for life!"

One fan rushed to respond: "Hopefully I look as good as a Kardashian pulling out my wedgie," while another one referred to the incident as “a friendship right there.” Another one noted tongue-in-cheek: "Birds of a feather."

Kim has long been praised for her remarkable curves, her every post racking up millions of likes. Most recently, she became a central heroine of a wealth of memes in the framework of a marketing campaign for her husband Kayne West’s line of footwear.

