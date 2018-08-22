'That Face!': Netizens Amazed by Dog Resembling Old Man (PHOTOS)

Despite the fact that the dog usually looks bored, sad or in shock, it actually lives quite a cheerful life. Social media users were mostly attracted to the dog's resemblance to an old man.

The Instagram account of a dog, called Old Man Bacon by its owners, has attracted a lot of attention from social media users recently, who were attracted by photos of the quaint dog's facial expressions. Due to its mixture of Pekinese, Chihuahua and badger dog genes, Bacon's face usually looks like that of a grumpy old man.

The dog's owners captioned photos with descriptions of the mundane situation that might produce the same facial expressions the dog has.

Hard NOPE for Monday Публикация от Bacon (@thebaconator) 13 Авг 2018 в 8:11 PDT

Some Instagram users noted that the dog has become their "spiritual animal;" others just adored the unusual faces the dog produces on camera.

"I've got that look every day at work!" a user named gypsylorraine wrote.

"That face! Soooooo cute!" a user named ciccolinadena commented.

"He just looks like he's in a constant state of worry," a user named thelifeofchelcie added.