CoD Pro Gamer Who Dumped Hot Weather Girl for Career Loses Two Matches in Row

According to the professional gamer, he broke up with the "hottest weather girl in the world" because he needs to focus on his training sessions and simply doesn't have the time for a girlfriend.

A professional Call of Duty player, Douglas Martin, known under his alias Censor, lost his last two tournaments in a row playing for сompLexity Gaming, despite claiming earlier that he wanted to focus on his training sessions so he would be able to defeat champions. The gamer even dumped his girlfriend, Yanet Garcia, who is often called "the hottest weather girl in the world," for that purpose, but it seems that it's all been in vain.

I came back this year and said I was winning champs. I feel so bad. Really thought our team could do it. GG to the competition and GL to the rest. Until next year 👊🏻 — Doug Censor Martin (@Censor) August 18, 2018

He took to Twitter to express his disappointment and was flooded with questions regarding his break up. Martin has firmly assured that he has no intention of restoring relations with Yanet and has claimed that he will win the championship in the next Call of Duty tournament.

And no I don’t want Yanet back please stop with the memes already. I’m a gamer and I’m winning champs in Black Ops 4 💯 — Doug Censor Martin (@Censor) August 18, 2018

While some Twitter users have praised his professional attitude towards his career…

Championship mindset — FaZe Attach (@Attach) August 18, 2018

There is fuckton of fit Girls but not fuckton of chanses to even play on that level — Mikael Silvennoinen (@skytrixOW) August 18, 2018

Mad respect. The people who post those memes would kill to get to take the decision you took.



Buuuutt they are on twitter posting memes 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jorge (@MrGoorgo) August 18, 2018

Others have mocked him for losing both his hot girlfriend and the matches.

Imagine dropping some fit girl just to lose at champs next year anyway 😂😂😂 — Keegxnn™ |🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Keegxnn) August 18, 2018

I see you’ve made an error let me fix it for you “No I can not get Yanet back, and I am going to lose Black Ops 4 Champs*” Don’t mention it Doug👍🏽 — Lil Flash⚡️ (@Swaggedwaffle) August 18, 2018

Martin and Garcia broke up on July 24 after the gamer said that he didn't "have time for a girlfriend" and needed to train hard for an upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 4 tournament.

Garcia is a 26-year-old model who became famous for her weather forecasts on Mexican Televisa Monterrey after its viewers started noting that Garcia's curves resemble those of Kim Kardashian. The model herself has over 7 million subscribers on Instagram, whom she often teases with spicy photos.

