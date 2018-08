A pair of male lions were indulging in sexual games near a car full of tourists when they ended up on camera in Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The author of the video has noted that in twenty years' worth of safaris he had never met a same-sex couple among the "king of beasts."

Eyewitnesses suggest that such animal behavior is associated with a demonstration of strength and leadership, and not with sexual orientation.

Lions, and more than 1,500 types of animals, for example, elephants, giraffes and swans may mount other males in a bid to show dominance.