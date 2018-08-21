Meet Italian Lawyer Lady Who Became a Pilot to Spite Ex-Boyfriend (PHOTOS)

A 43-year old lawyer from Italy named Cristiana is the proud pilot of a Citation Mustang aircraft, all apparently due to a disagreement with her significant other several years ago.
As Cristiana explained to The Daily Star, she decided to become a pilot after her now ex-boyfriend who was a commercial pilot himself told her that she’d never be able to become one.
"I decided to become a private pilot, to fly for fun, not to make a business out of it. Being a pilot is very useful if you don't like travelling by car or by boat or if you hate checks at the airports,” she said.
Since obtaining her private pilot license, Cristiana has already flown to 13 different countries, claiming that things look much better when observed from above.
"It's the best feeling ever because everything is so much better from up there: the world is prettier, weather normally is better. Almost everything looks nice from a plane, even ugly places,” the lady lawyer-pilot added.
