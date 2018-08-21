Meet Italian Lawyer Lady Who Became a Pilot to Spite Ex-Boyfriend (PHOTOS)

The desire to prove her boyfriend wrong led one determined lady to study hard and obtain the skills needed to fly an airplane.

A 43-year old lawyer from Italy named Cristiana is the proud pilot of a Citation Mustang aircraft, all apparently due to a disagreement with her significant other several years ago.

As Cristiana explained to The Daily Star, she decided to become a pilot after her now ex-boyfriend who was a commercial pilot himself told her that she’d never be able to become one.

Публикация от @blondemouse 13 Авг 2018 в 3:19 PDT

Публикация от @blondemouse 7 Авг 2018 в 3:04 PDT

"I decided to become a private pilot, to fly for fun, not to make a business out of it. Being a pilot is very useful if you don't like travelling by car or by boat or if you hate checks at the airports,” she said.

Публикация от @blondemouse 8 Авг 2018 в 3:52 PDT

Since obtaining her private pilot license, Cristiana has already flown to 13 different countries, claiming that things look much better when observed from above.

Публикация от @blondemouse 11 Июл 2018 в 3:34 PDT

"It's the best feeling ever because everything is so much better from up there: the world is prettier, weather normally is better. Almost everything looks nice from a plane, even ugly places,” the lady lawyer-pilot added.