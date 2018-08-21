Canadian Tennis Babe Drives Fans Crazy in 'Post-Match Cooldown' Bikini Snap

24-year-old Eugenie Bouchard, who has been climbing down the tennis ladder in the recent years, is a well-known Instagram enthusiast. In her latest post, she teased fans with a photo that showed off her athletic figure.

Canadian tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard took to Instagram to treat her 1.8-million following to a teasing photo of what she called a "post-match cooldown."

Defeated by Nao Hibino of Japan in the Vancouver Open quarter-final, Bouchard is seen watching TV in a tub, wearing a tight swimsuit which perfectly emphasizes her curves.

Post match cool down Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 16 Авг 2018 в 11:58 PDT

"Is that even allowed?" a cheeky user inquired.

"For you it might be a cooldown but for you, guys, it might seem like a warm up," another one joked.

"Looks like you're turning the pool into a hot tub," an exalted fan wrote.

Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 28 Июл 2018 в 10:19 PDT

Despite plummeting in the ranks, Bouchard remains positive and updates her account with playful posts and raunchy bikini snaps.

Публикация от Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) 25 Июл 2018 в 9:13 PDT

The 24-year old, who became the first Canadian female tennis player to make it to the top five in singles in 2014, is now ranked 123rd. On Tuesday, she is set to face fellow Canadian Carol Zhao in a US open qualifier.