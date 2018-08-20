No Price Too High? British Woman Ready to Lose Six Ribs to Look Like Barbie Doll

Kerry Miles, a 34-year-old mother from England, keeps spending large amounts of money and effort in order to literally look like a doll, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Miles has already managed to shrink her waist to only 21 inches via dieting, physical exercise and wearing a waist trainer – all part of her transformation into a human Barbie doll.

"I'm the UK's real life Barbie and I'll never stop perfecting myself to look more like her each year," she said.

Having acknowledged that she is a "surgery addict" who already spent about $127,000 on procedures, including two nose jobs and two breast enlargements, Miles now seeks to make her waist even thinner by removing six ribs.

"I have been told that ribs aren't supposed to be removed and it's not something UK surgeons will perform due to the dangers. It could damage my organs and cause lots of complications later down the line but I think it's a risk worth taking," Miles said.

She added that she intends to have the surgery sometime next year, possibly in Turkey or the United States, and has already saved about $19,000 for it.

"I'll stop at no lengths to ensure I look just like Barbie and one day I will have the exact same figure," Miles declared.