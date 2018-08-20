'Heat Poisoning': WATCH Marilyn Manson Collapses on Stage During Houston Gig

In early October 2017, the US rock star was hospitalized after a piece of the set crashed down on him during a performance in New York.

Marilyn Manson's concert in Houston on Saturday night was interrupted after the 49-year-old collapsed during the gig's early part, according to the NME magazine.

The incident took place as Manson performed a cover of The Eurythmics' hit "Sweet Dreams Are Made Of This".

A YouTube video showed him suddenly falling down and then coming to rest on one of the stage monitors.

Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing. — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) 20 августа 2018 г.

Manson reportedly told fans he was suffering from "heat poisoning" shortly before the incident. On his Twitter page, he thanked "amazing" Houston audience for "being understanding", adding that he "ended up in doctor's care."