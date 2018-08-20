'Best Internet Collab Ever': Reddit Helps Police Bust Fatal Hit-And-Run Driver

When the police are helpless, the internet sometimes comes to rescue. A Reddit user helped solve a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, with only one photo of a small car part provided as evidence.

Johna Batiste, a Washington State policeman, took to Twitter to seek help in an ongoing investigation into a deadly hit-and-run accident, which supposedly involved a "black vehicle."

The trooper posted a picture of a bicycle wreck and a car part from a vehicle that allegedly killed a cyclist, asking the public for any information on the collision.

The roadway is open SR7/320th. Troopers and detectives are still looking for a black vehicle believed to be involved in this mornings tragic bicyclist fatality. If you know anything regarding this collision, please call the Washing State Patrol. — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) 9 августа 2018 г.

​The tweet sparked the attention of Redditors; one of them, a former Maryland state inspector going by nickname JeffsNuts, identified the part as a headlamp assembly of a 1986 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

A few days later, Batiste tweeted an update, saying WSP detectives had arrested the suspect, who turned out to be the driver of a 1986 Chevy K-10.

WSP detectives made an arrest today for Thursday's fatal bicyclist hit and run in Eatonville. Reddit users identify a photographed broken car part as a mid 1980s Chevy truck headlight assembly. Local anonymous tip confirms and led to the arrest of a driver of an 1986 Chevy K-10. — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) 14 августа 2018 г.

Twitter users gave credit to the one sharp-eyed Redditor that helped the police seek out the culprit.

Look at the internet today, being all useful and everything. Great police work and civilian assist — Melanie De La Cruz (@Mel_Ociraptor) 14 августа 2018 г.

Never underestimate the power of the internet! 😊 — EffinCasuals (@Effin_Casuals) 18 августа 2018 г.