Meet Russian Plus-Size Beauty Who Rocked Cannes (PHOTO)

Yulia Rybakova, a plus-size model from Russia, caught the public’s eye during a May appearance in Cannes due to an accident that resulted in her dress being ripped off right on the red carpet.

Speaking to Sputnik, Yulia Rybakova, a Russian plus-sized model, has discussed her trip to Cannes and revealed how it became an unforgettable experience, both due to the theft of her luggage and her newfound popularity as well as haters’ reaction caused by her wardrobe malfunction.

Russian plus-size model Yulia Rybakova

"Due to the loss of my luggage I simply had nothing to wear to the festival, and had to spend every day in the airport trying to find out if they had recovered my luggage… And when I finally realized that my belongings were lost, I contacted a fashion designer and asked him to sew me a dress and send it to me by mail; my sizes are non-standard and boutiques usually have a very limited selection to offer me," she said. "This is what can happen when you sew a dress without a fitting!"

Rybakova also revealed why in 2017 she recorded a song dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin, using an alias Lady Fortuna.

Russian plus-size model Yulia Rybakova

"It was prior to the elections and I wanted to support our president. So I dedicated this song to him on Russian Flag Day," Rybakova explained.

Rybakova is also an accomplished businesswoman who runs her own LF Media holding.

Russian plus-size model Yulia Rybakova with Paris Hilton

According to her, she now seeks to interview Kim Kardashian and invite her to Russia to Rybakova’s LF City Awards 2018 ceremony.