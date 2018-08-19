'We Are All Going to Die': Viral 'Robot Overlord' Video Creeps Out Twitter

The bizarre clip turned out to be part of a short film, proving wrong those who feared the coming of a new generation of robots.

A video with a humanoid bipedal robot walking around a yard has gone viral on social media, freaking out internet users and prompting warnings that the future of SkyNet is closer than you think.

The clip prompted a handful of Terminator and Transformers references.

Where the hell is Sarah Connor??? — Jay Kelley (@Doctor_Hue) 18 августа 2018 г.

Where’s my Amazon package? You call this Prime?!? — Johnathan Soul (@johnathansoul) 19 августа 2018 г.

Scaremongers started searching for ways to leave the planet.

Some people left unenthusiastic comments about the robot's posture.

Terrible posture — Mr Thatch Esq. (@SenorThatch) 19 августа 2018 г.

My herniated C5/C6 disc area hurts just looking at that stupid forward posture. — Garrett Smith 👁️ (@jsfaq) 19 августа 2018 г.

My parents are going to be pretty pissed about our new robot overlords' poor posture — Kim Garbow (@the_kim_show) 19 августа 2018 г.

It turned out, however, that the video was part of ADAM, a series of short post-apocalyptic animated films made in real-time using the game engine Unity and directed by Neill Blomkamp, who is best known for sci-fi films District 9 and Elysium.

The director himself rushed to calm down pessimists waiting for intelligent robots to take over humanity.