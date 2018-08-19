Mysterious 'Something' Spotted in the Middle of Loch Ness (VIDEO)

A new video depicting “something” sending ripples across one of Scotland’s most popular and probably most mysterious lochs has left viewers pondering whether it was just the waves or a legendary monster.

A peculiar phenomenon resembling some object or entity ripping through the waters of Loch Ness was spotted and filmed by a tourist sunbathing on the loch’s beach.

"It looked about 20-feet long and kept going up and down, so I turned my camera video. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing! It came right round as you can see in the video and then passed to the right of us in the water where I could no longer see it," the person who apparently recorded the video wrote in a disclaimer.

Some Youtube viewers however were quick to point out that the “something” spotted on the video was probably just waves left in the wake of a passing boat.

According to Scottish folklore, Loch Ness is inhabited by a creature known as Nessie or the Loch Ness Monster, described as a large entity with a long neck.