'World's Hottest Grandma' Flaunts Major Sideboob in Revealing PHOTO

Grandma by day, bombshell by night, the 47-year-old bombshell blonde is absolutely killing it on Instagram, dropping jaws with her raunchy photos that leave little to the imagination.

Gina Stewart, 47, a Miss Maxim contestant who has four children and a granddaughter, has been branded by Australian media as the world's hottest grandmother. Under her latest glittering snap, the model, wearing only a blue tie, treated her 92,000 Instagram audience to an eye-popping amount of sideboob.

"If you're going to stay 'dressed' like you seem to be in this picture, I'd say anything sporty but with tinted windows," a fan recommended.

"If you're going to drive a car in the nude it will not matter what car you drive. You'll get away with anything," another user wrote.

Публикация от Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) 16 Авг 2018 в 3:36 PDT

Gina is a proponent of a healthy lifestyle, but even she cannot refrain from a doughnut once in a while.

Публикация от Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) 15 Авг 2018 в 10:06 PDT

Last week, the model shared a saucy bedroom photo, with some remarking that her lingerie looks like a bridal garter.

Публикация от Gina Stewart (@strawberriesandcream1) 13 Авг 2018 в 8:30 PDT

She hit the headlines when she was announced as one of the finalists competing for Miss Maxim 2018.