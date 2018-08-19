Austrian FM's Wedding: WATCH Putin Dance, Congratulate Couple in German

The Russian leader reportedly spent about sixty minutes at the ceremony in the Austrian city of Graz , where he danced with a bride, shouted "Now a kiss!" in German, and signed his name across the newlywed's car.

Russia's REN TV news network has published a video of the Kuban Cossack Chorus's performance at the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

The video, in particular, showed Putin dancing with Kneissl to the accompaniment of the world famous Last Waltz ballad, performed by one of the leading folkloric ensembles in Russia. In the footage Putin is also seen congratulating the newlyweds in German.

Commenting on the wedding ahead of his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Saturday, the Russian President described it as "a private visit" and "a good and very warm-hearted trip".