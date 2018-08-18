'Shameless!' Mourinho Slammed on Twitter for Saying Man City ‘Cannot Buy Class’

A new documentary chronicling Manchester City’s triumph during the 2017-18 English Premier League season has apparently provoked the ire of a rival football club’s head coach who blasted the movie for an alleged lack of respect.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho criticized Manchester City over their recently released All or Nothing documentary series, claiming that one can film "a fantastic movie while respecting others."

According to Sky Sports, one of the eight-part film’s episodes covered the Man City victory over Man Utd at Old Trafford in December, which opened with the narrator saying that "It is Guardiola versus Mourinho once more; possession versus defense; attacking football versus 'park-the-bus.'"

The episode also featured "City fans chanting 'park the bus', intercut with clips of Mourinho in his post-match press conference, dismissively responding to questions about possession statistics."

"You don't need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie. You can be a rich club and buy the best players in the world but you cannot buy class and they showed that clearly, that was really obvious," he said.

A large number of Twitter users however took a dim view of Mourinho’s claims, criticizing him and calling the Man Utd manager a hypocrite.

Some however were inclined to agree with Mourinho’s assessment about the apparent “lack of class” displayed in the Man City documentary.

