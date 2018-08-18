WATCH World Boxing Champions Clash in Restaurant Over 'Racist C**t' Slur

This March, WBO middleweight Saunders took a jibe at WBC heavyweight Wilder, after the latter accused a boxing promoter of exploiting Anthony Joshua, calling him "another white man milking a black man."

Footage has emerged on social media, showing an aggressive altercation between Deontay Wilder, American WBC world heavyweight champion, and Billy Joe Saunders, UK WBO world middleweight champion, in a Nando's restaurant in Belfast.

In the video, the Brit is seen shaking hands with Wilder's entourage. The WBC heavyweight then inquires whether Saunders called him a "racist c***," and the latter admits to have done so to his face. After that, Wilder moves to square up to Saunders, and several men try to split the two and urge them to cool off.

The scene then plunges into chaos, with the pair taunting each other and glasses being smashed on the floor.

Videos also surfaced earlier showing the British middleweight sprinting out of the restaurant after he allegedly threw half a chicken at Wilder before the WBC champion chased him down the road.

The pair are in Northern Ireland ahead of a major heavyweight bout featuring Saunders' friend Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton.

The comments Wilder was referring to were made by Saunders to iFL TV back in March, after the American had accused boxing promoter Eddie Hearn of "milking" unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua.