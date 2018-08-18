Register
19:11 GMT +318 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl dances with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at her wedding in Gamlitz, Austria, August 18, 2018. а

    Putin Dances With Austrian Foreign Minister at Her Wedding (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS / Roland Schlager/Pool
    Viral
    Get short URL
    5380

    The Russian president visited the ceremony as a stopover on his way to Germany, where he is due to sit down for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Saturday.

    Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl married businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in a ceremony at the Gasthaus Tscheppe restaurant in the city of Graz earlier on Saturday.

    Putin spent about sixty minutes at the ceremony where he danced with the bride, reportedly shouted "Now a kiss!" and signed his name across the newlywed's car, according to local media.

    People attend the arrival of the car convoy of Russia's President Vladimir Putin on its way for the wedding of Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Meilinger in Sulztal an der Weinstrasse, Austria, Satursday, Aug. 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    People attend the arrival of the car convoy of Russia's President Vladimir Putin on its way for the wedding of Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and Wolfgang Meilinger in Sulztal an der Weinstrasse, Austria, Satursday, Aug. 18, 2018.

    The Russian president also signed "Goodbye! See you again!" on Kneissl's car before leaving the restaurant for the Graz airport.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Roland Schlager/pool photo
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

    According to the Austrian broadcaster Oe24, Putin traveled from the airport to the wedding ceremony by helicopter.

    Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl celebrates her wedding in Gamlitz, Austria, August 18, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Roland Schlager/Pool
    Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl celebrates her wedding in Gamlitz, Austria, August 18, 2018.

    The Russian president was invited by Kneissl to be present at the event during his visit to Vienna on June 5.

    Later on Saturday, he is scheduled to arrive in Berlin where he will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Related:

    Putin Attends Austrian Foreign Minister's Wedding (PHOTOS)
    Putin to Attend Austrian Foreign Minister's Wedding in Styria on Saturday
    Putin to Discuss With Merkel Crisis in Syria, Ukraine
    Austrian Chef Hopes to Take Selfie With Putin During Foreign Minister's Wedding
    Tags:
    bride, wedding, restaurant, ceremony, airport, Karin Kneissl, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Graz, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    Not Just Pretty Faces: World's Highest Paid Actresses of 2018
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse