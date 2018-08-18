Putin Dances With Austrian Foreign Minister at Her Wedding (PHOTOS)

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl married businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in a ceremony at the Gasthaus Tscheppe restaurant in the city of Graz earlier on Saturday.
Putin spent about sixty minutes at the ceremony where he danced with the bride, reportedly shouted "Now a kiss!" and signed his name across the newlywed's car, according to local media.
The Russian president also signed "Goodbye! See you again!" on Kneissl's car before leaving the restaurant for the Graz airport.
According to the Austrian broadcaster Oe24, Putin traveled from the airport to the wedding ceremony by helicopter.
The Russian president was invited by Kneissl to be present at the event during his visit to Vienna on June 5.
President #Putin at the wedding of #Austria's FM Karin Kneissl. pic.twitter.com/DRR0eLLoqm— Enrico Ivanov ☦ (@Russ_Warrior) 18 августа 2018 г.
Later on Saturday, he is scheduled to arrive in Berlin where he will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
