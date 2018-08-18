Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Complains About Getting Death Threats 'On Daily Basis'

A former pornographic actress who ended her career over death threats from a terrorist group is apparently still being targeted online by people seeking to make her life miserable.

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American retired porn star, who became PornHub’s most searched-for actress during her X-rated career, has revealed that she has to take certain precautions due to the considerable number of death threats she receives virtually every day.

"I can't go certain places alone, I can't go to certain places at night, I have to be careful about places, it's definitely changed my life," she complained to The Daily Star.

According to her, she started receiving death threats about four years ago and keeps getting them on a daily basis, "just not from organized terrorists and organizations."

Earlier this year, Khalifa revealed that it was the death threats from Daesh that forced her to quit her career as a porn star.

"It all started to spiral out of control when the death threats from ISIS [Daesh] started coming in," Khalifa said.

Despite no longer being an adult video actress, Mia Khalifa is still ranked the number two performer on Pornhub, and has amassed over 9 million followers on Instagram.