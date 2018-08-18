Register
18 August 2018
    First lady Melania Trump listens as her husband U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with business leaders at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018

    'Vindictive' Trump Would Deport Melania If She Divorced Him - Omarosa

    According to Manigault Newman, President Trump's former political aide, he helped his wife obtain US citizenship through an elite program that is only secured on the grounds of "extraordinary ability." This week saw Omarosa drop some other bombshell statements about President Trump and the White House.

    US President Donald Trump would try and deport his wife Melania to her native Slovenia if she divorced or left him during his term in office, former Trump White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman suggested in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

    The 44-year-old former political aide wrote that unnamed "Trumpworld intimates" had questions about Melania's US citizenship and discussed the possibility that the president had pulled some strings to help his wife, a former model, gain a green card through an EB-1 visa, nicknamed "the Einstein Visa," which is reserved for persons with "extraordinary ability," who are able to demonstrate "sustained national or international acclaim."

    In her memoirs, Omarosa speculates that Melania is waiting for her husband's presidential term to expire to leave him and that he would find a way to "invalidate" her visa if she were to cross him before his term is up.

    "Since Donald is fully aware of however she acquired her permanent citizenship, he could, if there were anything fishy around it, expose the methods and somehow invalidate it," Manigault Newman claimed. "He is a vindictive man, and I would not put anything past him."

    The speculation has prompted a discussion on Twitter. Some people met Omarosa's prediction with disbelief, arguing that as a US citizen, she cannot be deported.

    Others seemingly believe that her claims might be true.

    Some netizens even believe that a deportation wouldn't be the worst option for Melania.

    Omarosa Mnigault Newman served as communications director of the White House Office of Public Liaison from January 2017 until her abrupt resignation last December. After that, she participated in Celebrity Big Brother, a reality TV series, where she turned into one of the President's harshest critics on television.

    Earlier this week, Omarosa announced that she heard a tape where Donald Trump is heard saying the N-word; she also released a tape in which, she claims, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law was recorded offering her $15,000 a month to keep silent about her time at the White House after her firing.

