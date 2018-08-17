Register
22:59 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    La Ramblas, Barcelona.

    'Go Home!' Posters in Spain Suggest Tourists Kill Themselves (PHOTO)

    CC BY 2.0 / Katherine Price
    Viral
    Get short URL
    122

    Several left-wing groups in Catalonia have long been championing for changes to the region's tourism model to reducing the influx of visitors, which, the groups claim, trap locals in low-wage jobs.

    The streets of Barcelona have been filled with posters and graffiti advocating that tourists practice "balconing" — throwing themselves from the balconies of their hotels and residences, social media users report.

    "Tourists go home, and please, practice balconing!" one of the messages said.

    Some of them even tried to provide "arguments" as to why tourists should engage in such dangerous activities, such as saying that it's actually "LOTS of fun" and "improves neighbors' quality of life."

    No one has claimed authorship of the banners, but city council's spokesperson assured that they would be removed soon.

    READ MORE: Netizens Slam Tourists Taking Selfies Near Westminster London Ramming Site

    This is not the first time left-wing activists have campaigned against tourists coming to Spain and, as they see it, spoiling life for ordinary residents. Members of the Edvant group once glued keyholes in hostels, tourist firms' offices and luggage rooms with silicon glue and paperclips. Members of the Arran Jovent movement assaulted a bus full of British tourists near the Barcelona stadium and wrote on its sides "tourists go home!" in August 2017. They claim that mass tourism kills neighborhoods, destroys local territories and forces residents to work in low-paying jobs.

    Related:

    Syrian Authorities Say Restored Palmyra Could Start Receiving Tourists in 2019
    Netizens Slam Tourists Taking Selfies Near Westminster London Ramming Site
    Hippo Attack: One Tourist Killed, Another Injured at Kenyan Lake
    Three Tourists, Two Crew Members Dead Following Mi-8 Hard Landing in Tajikistan
    Police Detain Migrant Involved in Attack on US Tourist in Barcelona
    Do You Have Bigger Rooms? Whales Swimming Near Canadian Hotel Amuse Tourists
    Tags:
    protest, tourism, Spain, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok