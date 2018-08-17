Register
23:00 GMT +317 August 2018
    Freelee the Banana Girl

    Australian Nudist Living in Wild Slammed for Using Technology (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: freeleethebananagirl/instagram
    Meet Freelee the Banana Girl,a 37-year-old Australian nudist who shot to social media fame after she started posting extraordinary videos of her life in nature’s lap, which she at some point preferred to busy Queensland.

    Freelee regularly shares updates on her naturist vegan lifestyle in a remote South American forest on YouTube and Instagram, but has now met with criticism for her use of technology.

    “One commenter said I was lying and living in a mansion out here and have a photographer who follows me around taking all my pics,” Freelee complained, as cited by The Daily Star.

    She went on to say that she had never implied that living off the grid entails a hermit-like lifestyle with no ties whatsoever with the outside world.

    “A commenter said I'm a fraud for having a smartphone, internet, and electricity,” Freelee continued, adding she indeed uses her smartphone and has Internet thanks to a satellite connection, which she uses to put forward her empowering and deeply inspiring messages.

    NEW ACCOUNT: @freelee_official When I was 17 I developed an eating disorder; anorexia. I would often eat less than 500 calories in a day, and sometimes, nothing at all. When I was 19 I became addicted to cocaine and ecstasy. My nails were brittle and my hair was falling out. My skin was covered in acne bumps. By the time I was 21 I had swapped anorexia for bulimia and was binge-eating till I was in agony, purging daily. I developed serious digestive issues and suicidal depression. I felt helpless after seeing every specialist in the book. One day I went to my usual yoga class and there was a new teacher. She was so incredibly vibrant and energetic. I felt drawn to speak to her. She told me she was vegan, and loved fruit. Little does she know that she helped save my life that day. Never give up. #gofreeyourself ps- uploading a video on why I don’t wear bras anymore, link in bio

    Публикация от New Account @freelee_official (@freeleethebananagirl) 8 Фев 2018 в 3:40 PST

    In a bid to inspire positive change and show people it is indeed possible to live a fulfilling and most beautiful life out in the wild she has given up makeup, razors and even clothes. 

     

    NEW ACCOUNT @freelee_official 11 years ago I renamed myself Freelee during a waterfast because freedom is what I hold most sacred in life. Since then I've been shedding the layers that hold me back. I freed myself from the 9-5 slave drive and moved to the jungle. I spend most of my day nude; free of restrictive clothing. I feast mostly on organic fruits and vegetables picked from the land. I shower in monsoonal rains and drink from pristine creeks. I quit an unhealthy relationship and found peace. I haven't shaved my bodyhair, dyed my hair, or worn makeup in over 6 months… I'm feeling freer than ever in life. This is not random good luck! You too CAN create this freedom, and I'm here to inspire you.🤝 #gofreeyourself (ps- I do not recommend water fasts).

    Публикация от New Account @freelee_official (@freeleethebananagirl) 5 Фев 2018 в 4:39 PST

    She says she lives in a tent right out in the nature, drinks water “free of cost” and elsewhere ubiquitous “city pollutants,” occasionally filming herself using a “Mr. Tripod” and then taking screenshots for her Instagram. “Bored” with working her life away, she quit her job and escaped a big city life fleeing to the wild nature together with her partner.

    wildlife, comments, criticism, technology, nature, vegan, nudist, nudism, Australia
