Register
19:32 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Black cat

    Black is Beautiful: Twittizens Celebrate 'Black Cat Appreciation Day'

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Twitter users are taking to social media in order to promote one of the pet industry's most misunderstood felines. Several charities are campaigning for their fluffy friends by dispelling the most common myths about them.

    People across the world have banded together to campaign for black cats using the hashtag #BlackCatAppreciationDay. The holiday is celebrated every August 17, but most people often associate the black cat with October 31, or Halloween. 

    Many netizens are taking a stand for their melanated companions by showcasing their best black cat pics, with some even adopting the campaign tag #blackcatsmatter. 

    "Today is a very important day. It is #BlackCatAppreciationDay We are less likely to get adopted than other fur colour cats and some people say we are less photogenic," one Twitter user said. 

    A few charities and businesses have come to the unlucky moggies' defense, stating that there's more than meets the eye to this underrated pet. 

    "In some cultures, black cats are good luck," Texas-based Insurance Licensing said in a YouTube animation. "In Japan, owning a black cat is thought to attract potential suitors for single women." 

     I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/2Xp9ZePPJE Black Cat Appreciation Day

    The company also noted that "researchers have discovered that the genetic mutations that cause cats to have black coats may offer them protection from diseases." 

    Waltham Abbey-based cat rescue charity Scratching Post tweeted an infographic on a few little-known facts about black cats. Over one-third of all cats in shelters are black, they also stay in shelters 24 percent longer than other cats, and there are generally more male than female ones, it stated. 

    "Did you know Black Cats stay in shelters 24% longer than other cats? It's such a shame — who wouldn't want a mini panther in their life," it exclaimed. 

    Blue Cross, a major Burford, Oxfordshire sheltering charity founded in 1897, posted 12 common cat myths and a list of the top black cat names to revamp the tarnished tabby's image. 

    "We're sad to say that our black moggies tend to get overlooked as they're deemed unlucky. But, just like any other cat all they want is love and cuddles," a spokesperson tweeted.  

    #GrouchoMarx: "A black cat crossing your path signifies that the animal is going somewhere" #BlackCatAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/nkWSiktvB7

    Related:

    Cats Will be Cats: Lions Play With Plastic Bag in Wilderness
    Feeling the Vibes: Cats in Japanese Cafe Predict Impending Earthquake
    Box, Cats and Rock-n-Roll! Fluffy Pet Hits Box Like a Pro Drummer
    Twitter Awed as Cats of Theresa May and Boris Johnson Meet in Furry Battle
    Tags:
    viral, cats, Black Cat Appreciation Day, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse