WATCH Turks Enraged by US Actions Smash Their iPhones With Sledgehammer

Amid calls by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to boycott all US-made electronic gadgets, ordinary Turks are keeping a pace with electronics stores and markets dropping their contracts on iPhone supplies. In a video published on YouTube, a group of Turks gather their Apple devices, drop them on the floor and then smash each iPhone with a sledgehammer allegedly in protest against US policies toward Turkey. Still it would seem that not all the participants were eager to destroy their expensive devices as the video ends with another iPhone ringing in the background.
