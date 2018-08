Fans Heap Praise on Koke's WAG as Atletico Madrid Star Scores in Win Over Real

Although she couldn’t make it to Tallinn to cheer on her husband in person, Beatriz Espejel expressed her support online, something that couldn’t escape the attention of her 74,000-strong legion of Instagram followers.

The better half of Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke, blogger Beatriz Espejel, was lauded on Instagram, while her husband found the back of the net along with Diego Costa and Saul in the Super Cup in Estonia, resulting in a 4-2 win over the team’s bitter rival Real Madrid.

Beatriz Espejel, who tied the knot with Koke earlier this year, took to Instagram to post a video of herself in an Atletico shirt before the match kicked off. In the clip, which she accompanied with a couple of hearty, supportive words, she turns around, revealing her husband’s name on the back.

“What a nice shirt to cheer up Koke and others!” wrote one fan, with another one adding: “Even if you cannot be in Tallinn with him, he will never lack your support.” “Vamoooos!!! That is pretty, you are the best, I love you!” another fan enthusiastically remarked below the clip, which has racked up over 14,000 views.

Espejel is not new to Instagram praise; she is an avid globe-trotter and frequently posts pictures, including joint ones with Koke, from the most picturesque corners of the world.

