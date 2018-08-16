US Students May Face Charges After Cops Investigate Fights (VIDEO)

Local authorities may soon be filing criminal charges against dozens of students from Georgia's New Hampstead High School after they were caught in a massive brawl on Monday.

According to local Savannah station WTOC, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has launched an investigation into the matter and will be conducting a threat assessment into the school.

Video footage shared on social media of the fight shows several students ganging up on one another as school officials try (and fail) to successfully end the various scuffles.

​"We are looking at this with a criminal eyeglass," Kurt Hetager, an SCCPSS spokesperson, told WTOC. "We're looking at it on disruption of school property, disruption of the school day, the behavior that we saw exhibited. You have possibilities of assault and battery involved here."

With students only three weeks into the school year, parents are calling on officials to implement new regulations to prevent future occurrences like this one from taking place. "That was enough for me… fights are almost daily at that school, and it seems like these security checkpoints go in for a short period of time, and then they're gone," one mother who spoke anonymously told the station.

All students involved in the fights have been identified, according to news station WJCL.

Although the school did have one resource officer already stationed on the grounds, administrators have since revealed that they will be placing at least four more officers within the school for the next several weeks.