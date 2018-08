'Ideal Shape': Real-Life Russian Barbie Slams Fans for Alleging She Is Anorexic

Internet users may easily find fault even with one's dazzling complexion and slim body, unable to resist the temptation to speculate if she or he has any health issues. That is apparently the case with Yulia Kriger, Russia’s Barbie, who shot to fame on social networks last summer and has since been a popular social media figure.

A Russian model frequently billed as a living Barbie took to her Instagram page to refute multiple commentators’ claims that she might be suffering from anorexia.

Yulia Kriger from the city of Novosibirsk, in Russia’s Siberia region, admitted to the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda that she had lost some weight, like she had earlier wanted to, and now weighs 39 kilos (86 pounds).

She said she had done nothing particular to achieve this, adding that summer provides the best opportunities for getting into good shape, like walking long distances or swimming, so it’s all “natural” for her, all the more so since she has never been on the heavy side.

Infuriated by some people’s caustic allegations below her new holiday pictures on Instagram over possible health problems, she insisted on having no eating disorders, going on to say that she doesn’t have an issue with women’s health either and is not willing to listen to on-line “non-doctors.”

The model, whose Barbie-like pictures went viral last year, noted that she is a vegetarian and hasn’t eaten meat for seven years now.

“Actually, I eat once a day — but everything I want to eat,” she summed up, saying that “this kind of body shape is ideal” for her.

“Everything goes wrong for them, f****** people! They write 100 times that I have anorexia, although I do not have problems with health like ladies with other sizes,” Yulia noted, saying that for some reason, the body-positive attitude is popular now, making it easy for “weak” people to “give up.”

Kriger earlier admitted having enhanced to some extent her breasts, although denied having facial plastic surgery. She said she had been first likened to a Barbie while at school and “wasn’t surprised” since the Barbie-like appearance – she says – entails just a “neat look and symmetrical facial features.”