Register
16:27 GMT +315 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nicki Minaj attends the Costume Institute Benefit May 1, 2017 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

    Nicki Minaj's Ex Claims in Twitter Row He 'Almost Died' After Rapper Stabbed Him

    © AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Another twist in the Minaj-Safaree post-romance back-and-forth occurred after the female icon defended her rap-writing skills when speaking to an American radio station. And this time the pair went to war on Twitter.

    Safaree Samuels, fellow rapper and ex-partner of award-winning American-Trinidadian star Nicki Minaj, claimed she had once cut him with a knife, causing him to “almost die” and to be taken out of the house on a stretcher. That tweet came as part of his social media recollections about his relationship with his ex, and was specifically triggered by Nicki’s recent interview with radio station Hot 97.

    "Remember the night you cut me and i [sic] almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail," Safaree wrote.

    Minaj responded, although not addressing the domestic violence claims directly, but accusing Safaree of lying about “having packed and left” as well as stealing her credit card. The wildly popular singer, whose new album Queen is likely to soon hit the US charts, had accused her ex of the latter during a recent radio interview.

    She claimed Samuels had used her credit card to pay for prostitutes before they officially split up. Samuels, however, flatly denied the claims, in turn picking up on Minaj earlier admitting to seeing another man, Meek Mill, for some time during their relationship, but he said “he wasn’t mad at that.”

    Another apple of discord in their verbal exchange has recently been the authorship of Nicki Minaj’s raps, many of which Safaree earlier said he had co-written, although Minaj vehemently denied this, saying in the interview that the claims boiled down to “sheer weakness” and hatred.

    "I've always been adamant that I've always written my own raps and I want all women to write their own raps," she said. "For one person to do something like this to me out of sheer weakness and passive aggression and just hatefulness and vindictiveness because you got caught shitting on a person who was taking care of you for years and years?”

    “It don't give you a right to lie about someone's craft just because you know that they're a woman and people will believe you,” she concluded, earning loads of praise from her fans on Twitter. Many rushed to reiterate that Minaj is “a real Queen” and the best female rapper.

    Minaj’s speech apparently hit a nerve, prompting Internet users to express admiration about her speaking out on her penmanship and women in the showbiz industry at large.

    Tongue-in-cheek remarks also naturally arrived, and many went still further expressing their bewilderment at why Minaj enjoyed such comprehensive support.

    One user put forward a bit of pessimism over who would be the winner in a Minaj-Safaree duel.

     Nicki Minaj will never get the credit she deserves. Because Nicki is a female and she’s a rapper everyone wants to gang up on her. She’s done playing games with men like Safaree and people who treat her wrong and I applaud her👏🏻👏🏻

    Minaj was recently blasted for using abusive language with regard to a woman who criticized her work on social media. Others have questioned her joint project with another New York rapper, 6ix9ine, charged in 2015 with “using a child in a sexual performance” after footage emerged of him having sex with a 13 year-old girl.

    READ MORE: Twitter-Quake as US Rapper Claims He's Giving Away All His 'Evil' Money to Fans

    Related:

    French Football Hooligans Stab Two Spanish Guards in Violent Rampage (VIDEO)
    Turkey's Restrictions of Imports From Russia 'Stab in the Back' – Minister
    Israeli Wounded in Stab Attack in West Bank Shoots Palestinian Attacker Dead
    Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Attempting to Stab Soldiers
    'Stab in the Back': What Awaits Syria After American 'Friendly' Fire
    Tags:
    row, domestic violence, debate, accusations, stabbing, violence, attack, Twitter, Nicki Minaj, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse