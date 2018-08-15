WATCH Drone Footage of Shark Getting Uncomfortably Close to Unaware Surfer

Australia is known for its beautiful surfing locations as well as being a place where adventure seekers may often encounter a shark near the coast.

An Australian man, Blair Ranford, has posted a breathtaking video of a shark approaching an unaware surfer in Western Australia on his Instagram account Sharky Aerials. Filmed from above by a drone, the footage shows a predator approaching the man carelessly rocking on the huge waves.

"He had never even seen it. He was amazed when he saw the footage," Mr. Ranford said of the surfer in a comment to Daily Mail Australia, noting that surfers occasionally get close to sharks while not even being aware they are.

However, according to Ranford, the man captured in the video was not at risk as the wild animal showed "no interest in the surfer outside of a little curiosity."