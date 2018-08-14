Paper Ballots for Everyone! Twitter Shocked as 11-yo Hacks US Voting Systems

Organizers of the 2018 DEFCON have tried to draw the attention of the authorities to vulnerabilities in existing US voting systems, but the authorities have refuted their concerns, claiming real voting systems are well protected.

Eleven-year-old Emmett Brewer made a splash on social media after he and 30 other children aged from eight to 16 managed to bypass the security measures of a Florida voting site replica during a DEFCON hackathon contest. Websites representing voting information, as well as voting stations' defenses against cyberintrusion, failed to stop young hackers as they altered the results, deleted voting data and added new votes, such as "Bob Da Builder" and "Richard Nixon's Head."

And though both the voting stations and websites were just good replicas, the results of the hackathon lit a fire under netizens. Many of them were shaken, realizing how vulnerable US voting systems can be, with lots of people urging the government to fix the situation.

Congress Do Something



If an 11-year-old boy can fake voting results by hacking into an exact replica of Florida's state election website in just 10 minutes, (according to the reps of DEF CON 26, hacker convention) we're screwed, unless you do something

Why can't we, the USA, stop this sh*t from happening? Aren't *we* supposed to be the high tech geniuses of the world? — pj sully (@pjsully2) August 12, 2018

We are so screwed. — Roundtowngirl (@Rountowngirl1) August 12, 2018

Nothing to discuss.



We are fucked. — Jake Tapper's Minecraft Mug (@LaBellDebi) August 12, 2018

A lot of Twitter users indulged in snark at the expense of not only voting systems' protection, but also the mass media narrative regarding the menace of phantom Russian hackers.

Don't worry—our federal and state governments have assured us that, while the Russians have highly trained and experienced military hackers who desperately want to break into our electoral systems, there's no way they did in 2016 what this 11 year-old did.

I guess we don't really need to bother with voting then. — Laurie Leigh (@LaurieLeigh8) August 12, 2018

Trump: "See? I told you it wasn't Russia. Now lock her up. See if we have any more cages left." — Percy The Imp (@ImpPercyPtible) August 13, 2018

But no worry, federal & state governments assure the Russians highly trained, experienced military hackers (who desperately want to break into our electoral systems)

didn't do in 2016 what this 11 year-old kid did. 😅🤣😄😃😂😁😆 — Peace_Out_PO (@Peace_Out_PO) August 13, 2018

Although some Twitter users take the MSM narrative on Russian hackers more seriously.

I know they want us to believe votes weren’t changed and will call folks cynical and conspiracy theorists who are saying that but come the fuck on. If an 11 year old can do that in 10 min, imagine what lifelong Russian hackers did to us #maddow — Indyana Jones (@indyanajones18) August 14, 2018

#unhackthevote

A 11 year old girl hacked a mock up of a State Voter Registration Web Site in 10 minutes!! Russia with the best Hackers in the World gas been on these sites for 3 years!! Where do you think they got? Did they get all the way to Washington? https://t.co/OmqhnnzM58 — MikeFarb (@mikefarb1) August 12, 2018

Many Twitter comments also contained calls for returning to the paper ballots system.

Machines are hackable attached to internet or not, software in machines can be accessed Remotely. #HandmarkedPaperBallots and back-up voter registration books at every Precinct Election day is the only way to combat Hacking. Paper is 100% auditable &handcounts can be done…

Yikes. Paper ballots? — I Meant “Wouldn’t” McIntosh 🇨🇦 (@Mcatlady54) August 12, 2018

Paper Ballots for all. And Hire them to make sure no other hackers get through. — MP (@Myrnoproud1) August 12, 2018