Models Literally Lie Down While at Work (PHOTOS)

Norwegian designer Cathrine Hammel has opted for an unusual photoshoot scene for her models, putting them in an everyday, astonishingly natural home surroundings, and inviting guests to enjoy what appears to be a cinematic show just a short distance away from the catwalk stars, but in a real-time mode.
@cathrinehammeloslo @oslorunway — vzuninocelotto (@vzuninocelotto) 14 августа 2018 г.
Some pictures from the fashion presentation in Oslo show the models comfortably lying on a sofa with their eyes closed, while others are seen preoccupied setting the table, cozily sitting with their legs tucked under them while sipping wine, or deeply absorbed in music.
The rest of the pictures on the designer’s Instagram account echo the same trend, showcasing models in more sensual poses, gently flaunting their curves and feather-like dresses.
