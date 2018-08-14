'F**k Off': Foul-Mouthed Parrot Stuck on Rooftop's Response to Being Rescued

Jessie is a multilingual Macaw who knows English, Greek and Turkish. Three days ago she flew away from her owner’s home in Edmonton, north London, and got stuck on the neighbors’ roof, British media reports. After unfortunate attempts to lure her out, her owner called for a firefighters’ brigade. Jessie's owner was worried that the bird had been injured and that's why she couldn’t come down.

When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they were told to tell the bird “I love you” to calm her down, to which the bird immediately replied with “I love you back.” The rescue operation continued according to plan, but when the crew leader, who volunteered to climb up the ladder, tried to bring Jessie down with a fluffy towel and a bowl of her favorite snacks, she greeted his “I love you” with a naughty “f**k off”– and flew to another rooftop and then to a tree, from where she continued swearing to the firefighter's amusement.

A fire crew from @LFBEnfield @LondonFire are currently attempting to encourage 'Jessie' the parrot from a roof in #Edmonton pic.twitter.com/Edq5n0nYII — Paul Wood (@PaulWood1961) August 13, 2018

After several minutes, the potty-mouthed parrot was saved and returned to her owner. Jessie appeared to be unharmed and fine – except for her manners.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has repeatedly asked people not to call in the event of trapped pets because of the huge spike in the number of calls. Last month two engines and 15 firefighters were called out to rescue a seagull on a church roof, which eventually flew away. The most unusual cases included saving an iguana from a roof and rescuing a chimp trapped in a chimney.