Register
15:03 GMT +314 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Parrot

    'F**k Off': Foul-Mouthed Parrot Stuck on Rooftop's Response to Being Rescued

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Jessie the Macaw spent three days stuck outside yet that didn’t cool down her temper.

    Jessie is a multilingual Macaw who knows English, Greek and Turkish. Three days ago she flew away from her owner’s home in Edmonton, north London, and got stuck on the neighbors’ roof, British media reports. After unfortunate attempts to lure her out, her owner called for a firefighters’ brigade. Jessie's owner was worried that the bird had been injured and that's why she couldn’t come down. 

    READ MORE: Morning Starts With Coffee: Cute Parrot Demands Its Morning Caffeine Fix

    When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they were told to tell the bird “I love you” to calm her down, to which the bird immediately replied with “I love you back.” The rescue operation continued according to plan, but when the crew leader, who volunteered to climb up the ladder, tried to bring Jessie down with a fluffy towel and a bowl of her favorite snacks, she greeted his “I love you” with a naughty “f**k off”– and flew to another rooftop and then to a tree, from where she continued swearing to the firefighter's amusement.

    After several minutes, the potty-mouthed parrot was saved and returned to her owner. Jessie appeared to be unharmed and fine – except for her manners.

    The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has repeatedly asked people not to call in the event of trapped pets because of the huge spike in the number of calls. Last month two engines and 15 firefighters were called out to rescue a seagull on a church roof, which eventually flew away.  The most unusual cases included saving an iguana from a roof and rescuing a chimp trapped in a chimney.

    Related:

    Morning Starts With Coffee: Cute Parrot Demands Its Morning Caffeine Fix
    Now You See Me: Parrot Screams in Confusion as Its Owner 'Magically' Disappears
    Fine Feathered Friend: Parrot Talks to Virtual Assistant
    Spring Isn't Coming: Parrot Complains About Bad Weather
    Tags:
    parrot, London Fire Brigade, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse