Baby Born at Scene of Massive Car Crash on Britain's M25

A large coach struck a barrier and overturned at junction 3 M25 on Monday, leaving 41 injured. Local police forces later stated that nobody had died or sustained overly serious injuries due to the incident.

The crash caused a subsequent traffic backlog with one car carrying a special passenger, an expectant mother. The woman was held up in the crash's aftermath and stopped next to the scene for medical assistance. Luckily, emergency services were nearby in order to help the mother and her baby.

"Life so easily could have been lost today instead we have gone home, somewhat late off, knowing that some good news has come from today," Kent police tweeted on their official account.

At the scene of the coach #crash on the #M25 J3 slip road, which caused severe delays during rush hour.



41 people injured, including seven children. Three with serious injuries.



Emergency crews currently using a crane to lift it out of the bush.



More on @KMTV_Kent tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iGIHuBFxEG — Cosh (@JoeCoshan) August 13, 2018

