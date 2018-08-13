Register
22:51 GMT +313 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cops Break Window, Pull Couple from Car

    WATCH: New Mexico Cop Shatters Driver’s Car Window Over Seat Belt Violation

    © YouTubeScreenshot/TheFreeThoughtProject
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A viral 46-second clip showing a New Mexico State Police officers breaking a man’s window after he was pulled over for failing to wear his seatbelt is being disputed by police, who claim that that the video released on Facebook this week doesn’t show the half-hour alteration that occurred beforehand.

    The video, which was posted by 41-year-old driver Antony Page on Facebook last week, was recorded in February in Taos, New Mexico, and has already racked up more than 1,000 views.

    ​According to 29-year-old Angela Fisher-Herrera, who was in the passenger seat of the car and behind the camera, a New Mexico State trooper, who identified himself as Officer Cabana, stopped the couple for a seat belt violation.

    Cabana can be heard asking Page to "open [his] window," which is rolled down a few inches. When Page doesn't roll down his driver-side window further, the officer shatters it with his bare hands. The officer, along with two other state police officers, then opens the car door and pulls Page to the ground.

    In the clip, Fisher-Herrera can be heard yelling "don't break his arm" as the officer twists Page's arm.

    "Do not break his arm," she repeats. "Do not hurt him."

    "You're under goddamn arrest!" a police officer shouts as Page is pulled to the ground. 

    Police light
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Police Kill Three Men Each Day, Twice as Many People as Official Records Show - Study

    An officer then demands that Fisher-Herrera exit the vehicle before the video cuts off.

    According to a Saturday report by Raw Story, Fisher-Herrera called 911 and requested another officer at some point during the incident.

    "Here are some of the important bits of information," Page wrote in the caption of the Facebook video.

    "We were pulled over and accused of not wearing seatbelts. (We were wearing our seatbelts and dashcam footage proves it). We were arrested for resisting arrest. Our cases were dismissed, but the arresting officer refiled charges for this arrest. The court did not contact via the mailing address we gave directly to the judge, so we never received notice we had refiled charges. Thus, we missed the court date, so naturally, we have warrants for our arrest for failure to appear," the caption adds. 

    Police move in on protesters during a rally in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ John Rudoff
    WATCH: Videos Show Portland Police’s ‘Unprovoked’ Attack on Antifascists

    The two were arrested after the incident on charges of not wearing their seat belts, resisting or obstructing a police officer, concealing identity and making a false 911 call.

    However, New Mexico State Police told the Albuquerque Journal last week that the video released on Facebook doesn't show the earlier alteration that occurred between police and the driver, during which the driver refused to roll down his window.

    "I'm standing by my officers," New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas told the Journal.

    "At some point after a certain amount of time of noncompliance, something has to happen."

    "We didn't break the window and drag him out of the car because he didn't have a seat belt on," the police chief continued. "He got removed from the vehicle forcefully because he didn't comply."

    In an interview with the Journal last week, Page said that he and Fisher-Herrera were "polite" to the officer.

    "At that point we were very concerned — he's not acting like a cop," Page said. "He could've been calmer."

    Related:

    Happy Birthday, Mr. President: Greatest Viral Hits of Donald Trump
    'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions
    Nice, Handsome and Thin: Kim Reacts to Trump's Joke, Goes Viral
    UK PM May Still Trusts Johnson as 'Meltdown' Remark Praising Trump Goes Viral
    Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet
    Tags:
    police brutality, video, viral, New Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Night Sky Lit by Stunning Perseid Meteor Shower
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    Fox’s Ingraham Bemoans ‘Demographic Changes’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse