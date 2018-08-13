Camper Killed by Flying Tent Peg in Denmark

According to reports, a 61-year-old camper has been killed by a metal tent peg blown by high winds in Denmark.

Erik Larsen Fjordvald was participating in a motorbiking event, when a peg was blown off the ground, hitting him in the throat. After the incident, a medical helicopter arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, he never regained consciousness and died in hospital on Sunday.

Thy Traef is a major motorcycle event in Denmark, which takes place during the second week of August. It was first organized in 1979. Each year more than 5,000 participants take part in the event.