Alaska Airlines Plane Diverted to Los Angeles Due to Odor in Cabin

An Alaska Airlines plane en route from San Francisco to New Orleans with 136 passengers aboard was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport due to a "strong odor" in the cabin, according to Newsweek.

A "strong odor was detected onboard during the flight in the aft cabin," according to SFGATE news outlet.

After the flight crew detected the strange smell, the plane was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). It safely landed in LAX while no emergency situation was declared.

After the plane landed, technicians started to inspect the plane in order to find the origin of the smell.

All the passengers boarded other flights to continue their journey.

