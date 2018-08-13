Alaska Airlines Plane Diverted to Los Angeles Due to Odor in Cabin

A "strong odor was detected onboard during the flight in the aft cabin," according to SFGATE news outlet.
After the flight crew detected the strange smell, the plane was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). It safely landed in LAX while no emergency situation was declared.
READ MORE: WATCH Stolen Plane Crashes Near Seattle Airport
All the passengers boarded other flights to continue their journey.
On the evening of August 10, a Horizon Air Q400 airplane, also referred to as a Bombardier Dash 8, was hijacked by an Alaska Air employee at Seattle Airport. There were no passengers on board. After a while, the plane crashed into the Puget Gulf. Horizon Air is a sister carrier of Alaska Airlines.
