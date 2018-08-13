'When You Have a Hot Mom': Halle Berry's Wet T-Shirt Snap Drives Fans Crazy

Halle seems to know how to keep her Instagram followers hooked. In her latest bombshell photo, she gave her fans an eyeful of her amazing figure.

Halle Berry, a 51-year-old mother-of-two, has proven that she still has it. The actress teased her 3 million followers with a sizzling snap, in which she showed off her enviable figure, standing braless in nothing but small bikini bottoms and a see-through white T-shirt.

Lazy Sunday ✨✨ Публикация от Halle Berry (@halleberry) 12 Авг 2018 в 2:10 PDT

The level of adoration and love of her fans has apparently edged up as the sizzling pic, captioned "Lazy Sunday," prompted a bunch of wildly enthusiastic comments.

"When you have a hot mom," a user wrote.

"Can I be lazy with you?" a cheeky fan inquired.

God took his time when he made Halle Berry… — Joshy B From Da Pack (@joshysweatpants) 13 августа 2018 г.

It's 2018 and Halle Berry in a wet t-shirt is still…..OMFG pic.twitter.com/KEugwwhWpm — NSFW Celebs (@CelebsNSFW) 13 августа 2018 г.

The beauty and feelings of such age may be always fabulous (~_^) — xenos (@xenosfilow) 13 августа 2018 г.

However, such revealing pics may seem inappropriate to some. "What if your kids one day look at your account — do you want them seeing pics like this shared with the general public?" a woman posted.

It seems that the secret to Halle's stunning shape is healthy lifestyle. The actress often takes to her Instagram to keep her fans tuned in about her fitness routine.

Публикация от Halle Berry (@halleberry) 23 Мар 2018 в 11:06 PDT

Публикация от Halle Berry (@halleberry) 25 Май 2018 в 11:13 PDT

Halle Berry is an American actress and former fashion model. In 2002, she became the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster's Ball, a 2001 romantic drama.

Berry is also known as a social activist; in August 2013, Berry testified before the California State Assembly's Judiciary Committee in support of a bill that would introduce tougher penalties for the harassment of children by paparazzi. Earlier that year, she also supported Gucci's Chime for Change campaign, which promoted women's rights.