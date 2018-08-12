Kanye West Gets PornHub Lifetime Membership for Piquant Confession

The rap star received a present that many men in the world can only dream of – just for a couple words during the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show.

Popular American rapper Kanye West got a tricky question from TV host Jimmy Kimmel during a live show. West was asked whether he could imagine the adult life of his little daughters who would someday date men. The singer, however, responded that his attitude toward women hadn’t changed since having daughters and he still viewed PornHub, sparking a wave of applause in the studio.

“We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership,” PornHub wrote on its Twitter account.

We want to extend our appreciation to a Mr. @kanyewest for his loyalty to us over the years. A gift in the form of a free lifetime premium membership. Here's to you, Ye. https://t.co/1uarAl53xp cc: @jimmykimmel — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) August 10, 2018

The statement caused an uproar among Twitter users.

Dude this is the highest honour among men — Jerome Westgate (@WestgateJerome) August 10, 2018

I've been loyal for the past 4 years can u hook me up with at least a month😂🤷 — KashOutTj (@TJ2KOO) August 11, 2018

What does he need this for when @KimKardashian is his wife? — Rae Rae (@RaeRaeCO) August 11, 2018

I’ve been loyal too sis pic.twitter.com/nbtk62Mp3A — Β Δ Κ (@NavyMonsterHive) August 11, 2018