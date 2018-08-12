Happy Ending Included? Public Laughs Off Donald Trump's 'Text Massages' Typo

Trump's tweet gaffe has made social media users scratch their heads and try to guess why the FBI would give "text massages," whatever that means, to Andrew McCabe.

On Saturday, in his stinging Twitter tirade against the FBI probe into Russia's alleged US election meddling, President Donald Trump wrote "text massages" instead of "text messages." The rant was deleted and then retweeted without the typo.

Why isn’t the FBI giving Andrew McCabe text messages to Judicial Watch or appropriate governmental authorities. FBI said they won’t give up even one (I may have to get involved, DO NOT DESTROY). What are they hiding? McCabe wife took big campaign dollars from Hillary people….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 августа 2018 г.

The gaffe caused some internet users to raise their eyebrows.

Donald Trump: “Why isn’t the FBI giving Andy McCabe text MASSAGES?” pic.twitter.com/gbPCfO4BSx — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) 11 августа 2018 г.

I need somebody to give me a massage via text. Is that part of sexting? That sounds freaky, let me call my wife. pic.twitter.com/IWUSYuD9KZ — Og Bobby Johnson (@MrOgJohnson) 12 августа 2018 г.

Do text massages have a happy ending? — Alana Doré (@sassypants81) 11 августа 2018 г.

Others deemed that such a massage isn't a bad thing, in fact.

I love a nice deep text massage….feels so good! — T- Bone Tells it Like It Is 🤬✌🌊 (@tonibone70) 11 августа 2018 г.

I would quite like a text massage. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) 11 августа 2018 г.

I'd like a text massage with my covfefe. — AFA 2020 (@captscott019) 12 августа 2018 г.

How does a text massage work? I may want an appointment for one. pic.twitter.com/sDaNcV2Cgx — My Kitty Rules Me (@_ann_martin_) 12 августа 2018 г.

Obviously, now is the best time for suggestions regarding the price tag for the "text massage" service.

“I’m rubbing your back. Now I’m rubbing your neck. Reaaaally rubbing your shoulders now.”



I just gave you guys a “text massage”.



That’ll be $50. PayPal is fine. pic.twitter.com/HOTQohQp03 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) 11 августа 2018 г.

Donald Trump, an avid Twitter enthusiast, comes up with confusing posts once in a while that cause a firestorm on social media. Some of his "tweet highlights" include misspelling his wife Melania's name and "press conference" as "press covfefe."