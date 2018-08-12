'Will You Marry Me?' Lady Drinks Beer Out of Dead Fish (VIDEO)

Welcome to the weird side of the internet. A half-naked woman drank beer out of a gutted fish; however, her video drew controversial reactions from the public, leaving many people outraged.

In a viral clip, accompanied by hashtag #slamminsalmon, which has racked up over 3.5 million impressions, a young woman wearing a bikini is seen chugging beer out of a dead fish.

Even though most of the liquid missed her mouth and spilled onto her cheeks and bikini, the lady apparently didn't enjoy the experience, concluding: "That was awful."

Some people, however, felt less enthusiastic about her innovative way of drinking beer, responding to the video with a barrage of sarcastic comments.

Genetically superior, they say — K.R. (@Oleboy_K_R) 12 августа 2018 г.

Marriage material — Nicky Flash (@MAThornton1) 12 августа 2018 г.

Not the most gross thing I've recently seen a woman do with a dead fish. This must be a thing. — Darrell Coleman (@DarrellColema20) 12 августа 2018 г.

Just a white people thing 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jay J Amin (@ItsJayJAmin) 10 августа 2018 г.

Others cheered on the woman, calling her a "savage" and even making playful online proposals.