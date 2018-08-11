Trump’s Freudian ‘Massages’ Tweet Ridiculed in Social Media (PHOTOS)

Surprise, surprise. US President Donald Trump tweeted. And yes, he made another hilariously revealing typo.

In a Saturday morning tirade against the FBI, Trump mistakenly tweeted "text massages" instead of "text messages." And Twitter had a ball.

Twitter Trump's "text massages" tweet

The tweet was deleted some 30 minutes after it was posted and quickly replaced, although Trump incorrectly used "it's" instead of "its" in the updated post. Strike number two.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

In his Twitter rant, the 45th US president demanded that the FBI turn over any and all files pertaining to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to Judicial Watch, a notably conservative US activist and watchdog group that primarily bombards Democratic lawmakers with Freedom of Information requests and frivolous lawsuits.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

In April, US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a criminal referral regarding McCabe to the US Attorney's Office in Washington DC.

— Melissa G Leitzan (@GLeitzan) August 11, 2018

The criminal referral suggests that the US Attorney's Office should charge McCabe with lying to federal investigators.

News of the referral, reportedly filed some time ago, comes after the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report in April noting that McCabe "lacked candor" when discussing his decision to authorize disclosures to the media regarding the FBI's investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation.

— Americano on the go (@Momathree) August 11, 2018

The OIG report stated: "We therefore concluded that McCabe's disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in this manner violated the FBI's and the department's media policy and constituted misconduct."