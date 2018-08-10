Publicity Stunt? Gap Ad With Hijab-Wearing Girl Stirs Twitter Controversy

Users seem to have divided opinions on the brand's new back-to-school campaign. Some lambast the hijab as a tool of oppression, while others believe that the ad is playing the diversity card as part of a marketing plan.

Gap Kids has released a back-to-school commercial showing a bunch of teenagers wearing denim clothes; one of the models is wearing a hijab.

The advert has been widely praised online. Somalian-born model Hamdia Ahmed, who became the first Miss Maine pageant contestant to wear a hijab on stage, was happy with Gap jumping onboard the diversity trend. "This makes me so happy, oh my God," she wrote.

Back to school ad for Gap.!! This makes me so happy OMG.!😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n97dogf25H — Hamdia Ahmed (@hamdia_ahmed) 5 августа 2018 г.

Some users, however, have been apparently dissatisfied with the fashion retailer. In a handful of critical tweets, netizens have slammed the hijab as a choice imposed on young female Muslims.

This girl is obviously pre- pubescent. SHE DOES NOT NEED TO WEAR THE HIJAB. Just had to get that straight. — Aman Johal (@AmanJohalGFA) 6 августа 2018 г.

Hijabs should be banned, not celebrated. — Flavia (@flaviaag20) 8 августа 2018 г.

It’s not back to school but back in time back to oppression! Shame on you Gap! — Ally_ck (@Aline_CK1) 10 августа 2018 г.

This is 100% not acceptable!

She’s like 10 yo, why is she wearing hijab!!! And why are you so happy about it???? — Aree (@ViralTwe) 8 августа 2018 г.

How would 5 year old understand the meaning of wearing that? They don't understand intangible things until a certain age.Probably someone pressured her or frightened her.Even if she took example her elders it would be temporary she would get bored eventually.Clearly this is abuse — mrs darcy (@worriedeyess) 8 августа 2018 г.

Gap and hijab don't mix 😏

This girl is a child why she is waring hijab!!!!! This is abuse 😠😡 — Huda (@Huda_Moha2222) 8 августа 2018 г.

Gap: promoting the abuse of women in a culture that makes women cover their head, denies them an education, performs ritualistic maiming of girls, and accepts rape as a matter of course. — Momma G (@DaisyPickle6) 7 августа 2018 г.

Others went further to accuse Gap of pursuing marketing goals.

Its all just a marketing plan, theyll do whatever gets them more publicity, the thing about capitalism is people will never do something that wont genrate them more money or business — Hussein (@Belkeyss) 8 августа 2018 г.

It’s all for the marketing 💰💰 — mutasim 🇸🇩🇶🇦🧠 (@neurorism) 7 августа 2018 г.

Some people would just fire sarcastic tweets that mention other "minorities" and crack jokes about going to school again.

Why are there no Nordic kids in the ad??? I demand equity!!! — RedPillFred (@fred_pill) 8 августа 2018 г.

No asian kids, sorry this is racist. — Ali Murtaza Gulwani (@Gulluwani) 9 августа 2018 г.

I’m worried white ppl won’t wanna shop there anymore cause they won’t feel represented 🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻🎻 — Sierra June (@BabyFaceMckie) 8 августа 2018 г.