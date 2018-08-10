Rumors have recently surfaced that Hollywood bosses are open to the idea of a non-white actor to play the famous British spy.

The Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has reportedly told director Antoine Fuqua that "it is time" for a black actor to take on the iconic role.

The suggestion prompted extensive debate on social media, revolving around arguments about the candidate's race and suitability for the role.

Ha! He won’t be able to get anything done 😂 — Stop the madness (@dreamyiis) August 10, 2018​

"What's your name, sir?"



"Bond. James Bond."



"And do you have ID?"



"Yes, here, but can you please explain why you pulled me over?"



"WHOA. He's getting a little aggressive — we may need backup." https://t.co/UzIKtpp1JJ — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) August 10, 2018​

Hmmmmmmm I don't see any problem if they want to cast Idris as Bond. But if Bond had historically been Black and a white man was cast instead then many people would be outraged and call it racist.https://t.co/3orMBXgAXz — Dave (@aka_willbodie) August 10, 2018​

I don’t know Connery could get bumped to 2 if they cast Elba pic.twitter.com/zrs1eSRLE2 — Not that David, The other one (@derflatermouse) August 10, 2018​

The character in roots was based off a real person. James Bond however is a fictional character. It’s not the same thing. — Emily (@_emily194) August 10, 2018​

I believe "James Bond" is simply a cover name. So he could be black and it would make sense. — Daniel the cursed rat (@Danieltheratkin) August 10, 2018​

// It’s not now, nor will it ever be time for a black or female Bond. It’s just not what the character is. James Bond should always be a white male, John Shaft should always be a black male and Lara Croft should always be female. Enough with this gender/race “equality” bullshit. — Cruel Angel’s Thesis (@50ShadesOfBliss) August 10, 2018​

If you don't want Idris Elba to portray James Bond BECAUSE HE'S BLACK, then you're racist. You might not think you are, it might not affect your daily life and you might be a lovely person all told, but you're definitely a little racist and you might want to get that worked out. — Big D ⛏️✊ (@Hot_Diggity_D) August 10, 2018​

Actor Daniel Craig has been cast as Bond in 2005 and has played the character ever since, starring in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the upcoming film Bond 25, which will be Craig's last appearance as the Agent 007.

In a Sputnik mini-poll on who should be the next James Bond, Idris Elba secured the second place, beaten only by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

