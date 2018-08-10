Twitter Uproar as US Salon Workers Fight Clients Over Bad Eyebrow Job (VIDEO)

A nail salon in Brooklyn has garnered increased attention online, but certainly not for its high-quality customer services. A melee plunged the facility into chaos after an employee apparently didn't 'nail it', prompting the customer to refuse to pay for the alleged eyebrow mistreatment.

A now-viral video of a violent brawl in a Brooklyn nail bar has surfaced on social media, showing Asian workers beating a female customer. According to a witness, a black woman came to the salon with her two granddaughters to get their nails, toes and eyebrows done. She paid for the nail care and pedicure but refused to dish out $5 for eyebrow wax as her eyebrows were "messed up."

Surveillance footage apparently shows the women in the middle of the conflict. The nail salon employees are seen trying to restrain the black women until the police are called, with both sides repeatedly pushing and punching each other.

In another video of the fight posted on Facebook, an Asian woman is seen raising what looks like the handle of a mop and hitting the black woman's back as the latter was escaping the salon.

According to News12, a nail salon employee is facing charges of assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. The black woman whom she allegedly attacked with a broomstick has also been accused of assault.

The inflammatory video sparked debate on social media, with some users claiming that the black Americans should boycott Asian beauty salons.

Close the place down. Stop patronizing that shop, it really is that easy. — Tim (@Shango5T) 8 августа 2018 г.

Seeing the video of the nail salon employees in Brooklyn attacking that Grandmother&her grandkids got me never wanting to go to an Asian owned nail salon again yo lol not to generalize,but we need to put our black Dollars into some BLACK salons where our people are treated better — 🇨🇻Bri🌹 (@sheispoetryyy) 6 августа 2018 г.

Find a black owned nail salon. They do exist….. Stop. Giving. These. People. Your. Money. — Jobeena (@nkilpat512) 7 августа 2018 г.

They should've gotten their nails done here, a Black-owned nail salon in Brooklyn. We need to start loving our own. pic.twitter.com/yKVWfK0M9t — Majestic Mystic (@NelsonEmpowered) 5 августа 2018 г.

Don’t protest..just don’t do business at none of those stores — The Savior (@DestinyFound2k) 6 августа 2018 г.

Others, however, leapt to the workers' defense, claiming that it were the black women who started the fight.

Why did these black people refuse to pay for the cost and assault the owner of the business? Show people how to respect you instead of using violence. We need to restore the law and order. — MinZ (@Allen_Z09) 9 августа 2018 г.

So the nail salon had cameras and shows the black lady hit the Chinese woman first and they were refusing to pay for the pedis even after the manger waved they eyebrow fees and that’s how it all started — Unicorn Chef (@cheftawanab) 8 августа 2018 г.