Husband Faked His Own Death to Stop Wife From Asking Him for Cash

A native of Honduras pushed cotton wool into his nose and covered himself with a white towel while pretending to be in a morgue.

Twenty-seven-year-old Danny Gonzalez, while working in the US, sent his wife, who is in Honduras, photos, claiming to be dead. He pushed cotton wool into his nose and covered himself with a white towel in an attempt to convince his wife that he was in a morgue. In addition, the man sent a picture of a coffin lined with flowers.

The report also indicated that Gonzalez died of "cancer and asthma." News of the man's death spread through the local media and later to the relatives of the "dead" man. His family noticed that in the photos the "deceased" giggled and that it did not look like he was in a morgue: he was just lying on a bed.

Journalists sought out Gonzalez, and he admitted that he could no longer bear the demands of his wife. According to him, she called him every week and demanded that he should send more money.

"She asked me to send her a mobile phone. I sent six, but she always said that they were stolen," the man said.

Many residents of Honduras rely on financial assistance from relatives living in the United States.